This is the fifth price cut by Gujarat Gas in 2023. At the beginning of the year, the industrial gas rates were Rs 47.93/scm.

Gujarat Gas has cut its industrial gas price to Rs 38.43/standard cubic metre (scm) from June 1, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

At present, Gujarat Gas' industrial gas pricing is at Rs 40.62/scm.

