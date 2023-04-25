GSK Pharmaceuticals launches its shingles vaccine in India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GSK) announced the launch of its shingles vaccine in India on Monday. The vaccine, named Shingrix, is one of the best-selling products of the company. GSK will sell this vaccine at one-third of the US price. Two doses of the Shingrix vaccine are priced at $450 in the US. GSK is importing the vaccine from its plant in Belgium and will be available to certain specialists like dermatologists and healthcare practitioners across the country.

Bhushan Akshikar, GSK’s Managing Director, opened up about the launch of the Shingrix vaccine via an official statement.

He said, “GSK is pleased to bring Shingrix to protect India’s 260 million adults above 50 years of age from shingles and its complications. Existing treatment options may not give complete relief from this pain. Vaccination is the only effective preventive option.”

ALSO READ |

What is shingles?

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash and it can occur anywhere on your body. This is caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

The launch of the Shingrix vaccine is very significant as shingles cause a painful rash.

Although the rash disappears in most cases, the pain can persist for months or even years.

In its statement, GSK has claimed that the vaccine has proven efficacy of more than 90 per cent in preventing shingles (herpes zoster) and post-herpetic neuralgia. GSK also claims that its vaccine can provide at least 10 years of protection against the disease. The reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) causes shingles in adults and this is the same virus that causes chickenpox.

The importance of the shingles vaccine

It is worth noting that Shingrix is the world’s first non-live, recombinant subunit vaccine that is given intramuscularly in two doses. The Shingrix vaccine has already been approved in the US and by the European Commission.

The vaccine is aimed at adults aged 50 years and older. By the age of 40, most people have viruses in their bodies and are vulnerable to shingles.

Adults over 50 years of age and those suffering from chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disease are at an increased risk of developing this disease because their immunity is weak.