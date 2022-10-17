GSK Pharma appoints Bhushan Akshikar as new MD — more about him

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,377.60, down by Rs 0.95, or 0.069 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday, October 17, said its board of directors appointed Bhushan Akshikar as the managing director of the company for a period of four years effective from December 1, 2022.

He succeeds Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective December 1, 2022.

Akshikar is a seasoned business leader with a successful track record of over 26 years across local and area roles within the pharmaceutical industry. He joined GSK India in September 2011 to lead the specialty and commercial excellence business units.

In 2014, he was appointed head of the mass markets business. He was subsequently elevated as the managing director of the publicly-listed entity of GSK in Nigeria, Africa in end-2016. Apart from a strong business turnaround, he also built a high-performing, resilient team.

Akshikar then moved to Turkey in 2019 to lead GSK's vaccines business to drive strategic initiatives and launches in both private and tender segments in the Middle East, Russia, CIS, and Africa region.

In December 2020 he returned to India as the commercial head of the general medicines business and has led a cultural transformation journey for the large Rs 2,500-crore-plus general medicines business. He has built a strong leadership pipeline reflecting in the leadership position and improved the competitive performance of several flagship brands of GSK.

Before joining GSK, Bhushan spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, South Korea, and Belgium.

Bhushan holds an MBA in marketing from SPJIMR and a bachelor's degree in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Pune. Bhushan is married and has two sons.