    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newsgreenlam industries eyes next phase of growth with mega capex plan and weak rupee aids it 14801601.htm

    Greenlam Industries eyes next phase of growth with mega capex plan and weak rupee aids it

    business | IST

    Greenlam Industries eyes next phase of growth with mega capex plan and weak rupee aids it

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Greenlam Industries’ CFO Ashok Sharma, on September 26 discusses with CNBC-TV18 about the decorative firm's capex plans and demand outlook post-monsoon.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Greenlam Ind share

    TRADE
    The weakening of the Indian rupee will benefit Greenlam Industries as the decorative laminate and veneer company is a net exporter, Greenlam Industries’ CFO Ashok Sharma said on Monday, September 26. Not just that, the company has unveiled a big-ticket capex plan to push its next level of growth.
    “We are the largest exporter of laminates for the past 12 years. However, we do the import for our raw material, but we are net exporters, so the weakening of the rupee will have a positive impact on us,” he told CNBC-TV18.
    Sharma's reaction came on a day the rupee hit a record low of 81.5525 per dollar, down from 80.99 in the previous session. The ebb in the rupee came as the greenback strengthened amid risk-averse sentiment among investors. Furthermore, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped the investor appetite, PTI quoted forex traders as saying.
    Greenlam is into decorative laminate, veneer and allied products and generates 50 percent of its revenues from exports. Also, it will be investing Rs 950 crore, over 2-3 years, to set up the third laminate plant and foray into the plywood and particle board business.
    A capex of Rs 950 crore can result in revenue of Rs 1,500-1,600 crore in the next 3-4 years for Greenlam, said Sharma.
    Also Read: Mega Home Utsav 2022 starts: Should you invest in real estate this festive season?
    “New plywood unit’s revenue comes in the next year (FY23) as well as the new unit for the laminate will also be available next year."
    On growth outlook, Sharma said, “We have acquired one unit in Ahmedabad which has already started running since last month and we are projecting a revenue of around Rs 200-250 crore in one or two years.”
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng