Great Learning acquires recruitment platform Superset

Global player in the professional and higher education segment and a BYJU’S group company, Great Learning has acquired Superset, a leading Talent Recruitment Automation Platform for an undisclosed amount.

Superset's cutting-edge digital solutions for campus placements and corporate recruitment will augment the skill-based professional learning offerings from Great Learning to together realize the vision of bridging the 'skill- gap' for India’s talent and efficiently connecting them with employers and job opportunities . The complementary strengths will not only prepare India’s vibrant workforce to keep pace in the competitive global economy but also provide greater accessibility to job opportunities.

Founded in 2017, Superset has automated placements for 500+ colleges/universities, while providing access to placement opportunities to over 27 lakh students from 15,500 colleges. It has also enabled virtual recruitment processes for large enterprises using cutting-edge technology and has over 4200 companies on its platform. Superset enables students, recent graduates, colleges and employers to connect and engage with each other on an intuitive and cutting-edge technology platform.

Superset will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders, Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami. With substantial backing from Great Learning and BYJU’s , Superset will accelerate its growth in India while also expanding its offerings to students and recruiters. Through this integration, students and young professionals will now have access to up-skilling courses and greater job opportunities. Colleges and Universities will not just have the best technology platform for campus placements, but also for placement preparation and skill development for their students. Corporate recruiters would, in addition to a full-featured technology platform for talent acquisition, now have access to readily available trained talent.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, "Superset is a strong and strategic fit for Great Learning. The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards bridging the gap between education and employment . Superset will propel Great Learning’s efforts to bridge the gap between students, professionals and employers by streamlining campus placements and simplifying hiring processes for colleges, students and companies.”

Superset enables colleges to automate end-to-end campus placements, helps employers hire young talent from across colleges in the country, and empowers students to access opportunities democratically. Over 4.2 lakh students have successfully been placed through the platform to date. The acquisition by Great Learning will strengthen its position to help students and professionals keep their skills updated and stay future-ready while connecting them to relevant employers.

Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami co-founders, Superset shared their thoughts on the acquisition saying, “When we founded Superset in 2017 our key objective was to harness technology to make campus recruitments easier and more efficient. With 27 lakh students, 3200 colleges/universities including many of India’s top institutions and 4200 recruiters on the platform now, we have come a long way towards realising our mission. We are excited to join forces with Great Learning and accelerate our vision of empowering India’s youth with relevant skills and jobs to make us a future-ready nation. Furthermore, as higher education moves online, we will combine our strengths in technology, to provide students with access to opportunities democratically.”

Great Learning was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021, expanding its offerings beyond the K-12 and test prep segment. Founded in 2013, Great learning has delivered over 75 million hours of impactful learning to 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries. It leverages a curated network of 3500+ industry expert mentors to deliver high-quality learning outcomes and works with more than 1200 corporate partners for their up-skilling and talent needs. The venture claims its has best-in-class completion rates and learner satisfaction and that its approach is differentiated by its mentored learning model and its commitment to quality.

Great Learning collaborates with the best universities in the world including Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Wharton, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore (NUS), Deakin University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Delhi, Shiv Nadar University, Great Lakes Institute of Management and other top universities to enable them to offer Degree, Diploma and Certificate programs. The company also offers over 800 free courses through its Great Learning Academy to help college students and working professionals start their learning journeys.

Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe and to date has impacted over 3.5 million learners from over 170 countries.