Grasim Industries’ Paint Division Picks Mold-Tek As Packing Material Supplier

In an exchange filing, Mold-Tek Packaging said , “We are glad to inform you that the Company has been awarded/selected as Packing Material Supplier by Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Mahad in Raigad District of Maharashtra to cater to their demands.”

Mold-tek Packaging reported its Q3FY23 earnings at the start of February. The company reported a loss of Rs 16.3 crore against Rs 16.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The margin also contracted to 18.4% in the third quarter as compared to 19.7% in the same quarter last year.

Last year in November, Mold-Tek Packaging received a LoA From Grasim-Birla paint division for supply of packing material. The company also said that it will set up a facility at Cheyyar near Chennai to cater to Grasim’s demands.

Mold-Tek Packaging rose less than 1 percent today to Rs 948, while it is down 3 percent on a year to date basis.