Grasim Industries board inducts Ananya and Aryaman Birla as directors

Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla were recently also inducted as directors on the board of the Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd.

The Grasim Industries Ltd board during its meeting on Monday inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla as directors.

"Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business building. The board believes that Grasim Industries Limited will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen," the company said in a statement.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said, Grasim is now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines — paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. "This is an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors. Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses and consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey,” he said.

KL Birla added that he is confident both of them would further add dynamism and energy to the group's entrepreneurial traditions and would help create a sustained stakeholder value.

Ananya founded her first company Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd at the age of 17, which has crossed assets under management (AUM) of USD 1 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 120 percent from 2015 to 2022. She also co-founded Mpower, and advocates the need for mental health conversations in the country. She is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation.

Aryaman on the other hand has been closely involved with several businesses of the group. He also helped incubate its D2C platform TMRW and is a director on its board. He also spearheads Aditya Birla Ventures, the group's venture capital fund.

The board also appointed corporate lawyer Yezdi Piroj Dandiwala as an independent director. He is also a partner at Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates & Solicitors.