CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGrasim to begin construction of 1 lakh MT CPVC resin facility in Gujarat by late 2023

Grasim to begin construction of 1 lakh MT CPVC resin facility in Gujarat by late-2023

Grasim to begin construction of 1 lakh MT CPVC resin facility in Gujarat by late-2023
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 12:21:26 PM IST (Published)

The first phase of the plant was planned to begin production in the year 2022. However, that could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Grasim Industries, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, on Monday said that construction of the 1 lakh lakh metric tonne Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) resin facility at Vilayat in Gujarat will commence in the later part of 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

Grasim Industries had entered into an agreement with Lubrizol Manufacturing India Private Ltd., in October 2020, for setting up the plant. The first phase of the plant was planned to begin production in the year 2022. However, that could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, as supply chain disruptions prevented project work from commencing, Grasim Industries said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.
Both the companies have now reaffirmed that the construction of the first phase of the world’s largest single-site state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat will commence in the later part of the year 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X