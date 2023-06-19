Grasim to begin construction of 1 lakh MT CPVC resin facility in Gujarat by late-2023

The first phase of the plant was planned to begin production in the year 2022. However, that could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Grasim Industries, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, on Monday said that construction of the 1 lakh lakh metric tonne Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) resin facility at Vilayat in Gujarat will commence in the later part of 2023.

Grasim Industries had entered into an agreement with Lubrizol Manufacturing India Private Ltd., in October 2020, for setting up the plant. The first phase of the plant was planned to begin production in the year 2022. However, that could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, as supply chain disruptions prevented project work from commencing, Grasim Industries said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

Both the companies have now reaffirmed that the construction of the first phase of the world’s largest single-site state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat will commence in the later part of the year 2023.