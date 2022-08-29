Graism AGM: Kumar Mangalam Birla lines up mega investments for next growth chapter

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini For FY23, Grasim has earmarked Rs 3,117 crore for the existing lines of businesses, excluding the paints and B2B e-commerce business.

Grasim Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Monday that as the company turns 75 years young, it is ready to embark on yet another transformational growth journey. Addressing the 75th AGM on Monday, h e said the growth would be marked by strong growth in the existing businesses and the creation of new businesses.

According to him, both paints and B2B e-commerce businesses complement the existing lines of business within the Grasim umbrella. "For FY23, your company has earmarked Rs 3,117 crore for the existing lines of businesses excluding the paints and B2B e-commerce business," Birla said while addressing shareholders of Grasim.

He said the businesses were catering to a large market, offering access to new customer pools. He said for the paints business the board had already approved a total capex of Rs 10,000 crore, of which Rs 605 crore had been spent till FY22.

"Additionally, the company has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the B2B e-commerce business," Birla said.

He said on a consolidated basis, Grasim's revenue for FY22 stood at Rs 95,701 crore, up 25 percent YoY and EBITDA at Rs. 17,772 crore increased 13 percent YoY. On a standalone basis, Grasim's revenue for FY22 stood at Rs 20,857 crore, up 68 percent YoY. Standalone EBITDA increased 98 percent over the previous year to Rs 4,111 crore.

On dividend, he said the board had recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended March 2022, taking the total dividend to Rs 10 per equity share.

Let's take a look at other points from Kumar Mangalam Birla:

VSF business

"On the sustainability front, the VSF (viscose staple fibre) business has set an ambitious target to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions across all its operations by 2040. The Nagda unit set a new benchmark by commissioning a Zero Liquid Discharge plant (ZLD), a global first in the Man-Made Cellulose Fibre industry," he said.

The VSF business reported a robust increase of 38 percent YoY in production volume to 623ktpa in FY22. Sales volume also witnessed a 30 percent YoY increase to 602KTPA.

Chemical business

"The chemical business reported a watershed performance in FY22, with both the Chlor-Alkali and Advanced material business clocking solid results. The performance of the Advanced Materials business was robust, driven by solid demand from end-user segments like Auto and Wind Power," he said.

Witnessing a strong demand in the advanced materials business, the company has decided to double its capacity to 246 KTPA by FY25. Key priority areas are improving the share of renewable energy in the overall power mix and setting up Zero Liquid Discharge plants.

On the performance of subsidiaries

UltraTech Cement

Your company’s subsidiary, UltraTech Cement, recorded net revenues of Rs 52,599 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 12,022 crore in FY22. "The Indian cement industry is expected to add 80 million tonnes of capacity by FY24, the highest during the last 10 years, driven by increased spending on housing and infrastructure. As India’s building solutions champion, UltraTech is committed to meeting the nation’s future needs for housing, roads, and other infrastructure," he said.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital’s revenue grew 15 percent YoY to Rs 22,230 crore. The consolidated profit after tax (after minority interest) reflected a growth of 51 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,706 crore, the highest recorded.

The realisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to a significant 35 million, a 36 percent year-on-year growth.

Aditya Birla Renewables