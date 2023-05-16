Granules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while Net profit grows 8%

Granules India declared its fourth quarter earnings today, wherein consolidated revenues jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,196 crore versus Rs 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The 16 percent year on year growth is better than the estimated 10 percent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and amortization was higher by 18 percent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 228 crore. The operating profit margins grew 40 bps to 19.1 percent versus 18.7 percent in the same quarter last year.

The net profitability of the company is 8 percent higher at Rs 120 crore. In the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, the net profits stood at Rs 111 crore.

The finance costs have jumped to Rs 19 crore versus Rs 6 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 17 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23.

The Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 1.5/share for the financial year 2022-23 representing 150 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

For the full financial year 2022-23, revenues are higher by 20 percent to Rs 4,512 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization grew 27 percent to Rs 914 crore. Operating profit margins stood at 20.3 percent versus 19.2 percent in the financial year 2021-22. The net profitability grew 25 percent to Rs 517 crore.

Granules is trading 1 percent higher on Tuesday post the fourth quarter results announcement. The stock is 7 percent lower since the start of calendar year 2023.