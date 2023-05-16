Granules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while Net profit grows 8%

Granules India declared its fourth quarter earnings today, wherein consolidated revenues jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,196 crore versus Rs 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The 16 percent year on year growth is better than the estimated 10 percent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and amortization was higher by 18 percent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 228 crore. The operating profit margins grew 40 bps to 19.1 percent versus 18.7 percent in the same quarter last year.

The net profitability of the company is 8 percent higher at Rs 120 crore. In the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, the net profits stood at Rs 111 crore.