English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGranules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while Net profit grows 8%

Granules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while Net profit grows 8%

Granules India Q4: Revenues jump 16% while Net profit grows 8%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 16, 2023 2:23:44 PM IST (Published)

Granules India declared its fourth quarter earnings today, wherein consolidated revenues jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,196 crore versus Rs 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The 16 percent year on year growth is better than the estimated 10 percent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and amortization was higher by 18 percent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 228 crore. The operating profit margins grew 40 bps to 19.1 percent versus 18.7 percent in the same quarter last year.

Live Tv

Loading...

The net profitability of the company is 8 percent higher at Rs 120 crore. In the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, the net profits stood at Rs 111 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X