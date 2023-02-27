Granules get US FDA nod for Hypertension tablets Losartan Potassium

Granules now has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from the US FDA which is inclusive of 52 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals. Losartan potassium tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and paediatric patients.

Granules India, on Monday, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Losartan Potassium is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cozaar Tablets of Organon LLC.

Granules now has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from the US FDA which is inclusive of 52 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals. Losartan potassium tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and paediatric patients 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure.

The current annual US market for Losartan potassium Tablets is approximately $336 million, according to Medication-assisted Treatment (MAT) December 2022, IQVIA/IMS Health.