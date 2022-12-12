GR Infraprojects sells entire stake in subsidiary to Lokesh Builders for Rs 15 crore

Shares of GR Infraprojects Ltd ended at Rs 1,224.45, down by Rs 2.45, or 0.20 percent on the BSE. The company has experience in constructing state and national highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, airport runways and rail over-bridges.

GR Infraprojects Ltd on Monday, December 12, said it has sold its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, namely GR Highways Investment Manager Private Ltd (GHIMPL), to Lokesh Builders for Rs 15 crore. Upon completion of the stake sale to Lokesh Builders, GR Highways Investment Manager Private Ltd would cease to be a subsidiary of GR Infraprojects.

GHIMPL was incorporated on March 23, 2022. The expected date of completion of the sale is on or before December 31, 2022.

GR Infraprojects is one of the leading integrated road EPC companies with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 14 states in the country.

It has experience in constructing state and national highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, airport runways and rail over-bridges.

Shares of GR Infraprojects Ltd ended at Rs 1,224.45, down by Rs 2.45, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.