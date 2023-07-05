CNBC TV18
GR Infraprojects executes a concession agreement with NHAI

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 5:18:44 PM IST (Published)

GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GR Infraprojects has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India on July 5th. The bid project cost is Rs 1,248 crore and is a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project.

The project is for construction of 6‐lane Greenfield Varanasi‐ Ranchi‐Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village with a total length of 33.5 Kilometer under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The completion period for the  project is 730 days from appointed date and the operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date.
