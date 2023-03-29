homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for a NHAI project worth Rs 741 crore

GR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for a NHAI project worth Rs 741 crore

1 Min(s) Read

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 29, 2023 3:58:58 PM IST (Published)

Under the project, the company will be constructing 44.9 kilometers of a 4 lane with paved shoulders from in Belgaum  – Hungund  –  Raichur  Section  of  NH‐748A (Ext.  SH‐20)  on Hybrid  Annuity  Mode (Package‐6) under NH (O). The project will be completed in 730 says from appointed date and have operation period of 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

GR Infraprojects on Wednesday said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) bidder for a road project worth Rs 741 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Recommended Articles

View All

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Additional Tier1 bonds and its importance in capitalisation of financial services entities in India

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Under the project, the company will be constructing 44.9 kilometers of a 4 lane with paved shoulders from in Belgaum  – Hungund  –  Raichur  Section  of  NH‐748A (Ext.  SH‐20)  on Hybrid  Annuity  Mode (Package‐6) under NH (O). The project will be completed in 730 says from appointed date and have operation period of 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).
Also read: GR Infraprojects hits 52-week low despite bagging projects worth Rs 1,614 crore
The construction engineering company in a regulatory filing at exchanges said, “GR Infraprojects Limited has emerged as L‐1 bidder for Construction of 4 lane with paved shoulders from Design  Ch.  228.500  to Design  Ch.  273.400 in Belgaum – Hungund –  Raichur Section  of NH‐748A (Ext. SH‐20) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package‐6) under NH (O)."
The financial bid for the project opened on March 29, 2023 and GR Infraprojects bid cost for the project was Rs 741 crore. Shares of GR Infraprojects closed 2.5 percent higher today at Rs 970.
Also read: GR Infra shares surge 9% after third order win in two days
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GR Infraprojectsorder win

Previous Article

Google to pay Rs 1,337 crore CCI penalty in 30 days: NCLAT

Next Article

Coal mine auction: India launches 7th round, puts 106 mines on the block