GR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for a NHAI project worth Rs 741 crore

Under the project, the company will be constructing 44.9 kilometers of a 4 lane with paved shoulders from in Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur Section of NH‐748A (Ext. SH‐20) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package‐6) under NH (O). The project will be completed in 730 says from appointed date and have operation period of 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).
GR Infraprojects on Wednesday said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) bidder for a road project worth Rs 741 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The construction engineering company in a regulatory filing at exchanges said, “GR Infraprojects Limited has emerged as L‐1 bidder for Construction of 4 lane with paved shoulders from Design Ch. 228.500 to Design Ch. 273.400 in Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur Section of NH‐748A (Ext. SH‐20) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package‐6) under NH (O)."
The financial bid for the project opened on March 29, 2023 and GR Infraprojects bid cost for the project was Rs 741 crore. Shares of GR Infraprojects closed 2.5 percent higher today at Rs 970.
