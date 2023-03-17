GR Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 2,600 Cr in two weeks

Construction major GR Infraprojects has bagged several contracts in the last two weeks. On Friday it said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

Construction engineering major GR Infraprojects on Friday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

“Our company has emerged as the lowest bidder in financial bid opening, dated March 17, 2023 for the tender invited by the East Coast Railway for the construction of tunnel work between Adenigarh – Purunakatak (153km to 180km) comprising of tunnel‐T4, T5, T6 & T7 and allied works of Khurda–Bolangir new rail line project," the company said in an exchange filing.

On another note, the construction major has bagged several contracts in the last two weeks.

Last week, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project of Rs 1,248 crore. At the beginning of the month, GR Infraprojects secured a project worth Rs 758.1 crore

Also Read: GR Infra wins Letter of Award for Multi Modal Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh

Last month, GR Infraprojects emerged as the highest bidder for a project worth Rs 758 crore.

The company also reported its third quester earnings for this fiscal last month. GR Infraprojects’ net profit surged over 120 percent at Rs 323.7 crore against Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue saw an improvement as well as it jumped nearly 12 percent at Rs 2,191.9 crore against Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

GR Infraprojects’ stock of Friday ended 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,026.15 apiece on the BSE.