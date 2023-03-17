Breaking News
X
NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGR Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 2,600 Cr in two weeks

GR Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 2,600 Cr in two weeks

GR Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 2,600 Cr in two weeks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 17, 2023 4:54:13 PM IST (Published)

Construction major GR Infraprojects has bagged several contracts in the last two weeks. On Friday it said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

Construction engineering major GR Infraprojects on Friday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 587.59 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“Our company has emerged as the lowest bidder in financial bid opening, dated March 17, 2023 for the tender invited by the East Coast Railway for the construction of tunnel work between Adenigarh – Purunakatak (153km to 180km) comprising of tunnel‐T4, T5, T6 & T7 and allied works of Khurda–Bolangir new rail line project," the company said in an exchange filing.
On another note, the construction major has bagged several contracts in the last two weeks.
Last week, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project of Rs 1,248 crore. At the beginning of the month, GR Infraprojects secured a project worth Rs 758.1 crore
Also Read: GR Infra wins Letter of Award for Multi Modal Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh
Last month, GR Infraprojects emerged as the highest bidder for a project worth Rs 758 crore.
The company also reported its third quester earnings for this fiscal last month. GR Infraprojects’ net profit surged over 120 percent at Rs 323.7 crore against Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue saw an improvement as well as it jumped nearly 12 percent at Rs 2,191.9 crore against Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
GR Infraprojects’ stock of Friday ended 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,026.15 apiece on the BSE.
Also Read: GR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for two projects worth Rs 3,613 crore
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GR Infraprojects

Previous Article

Deepak Bagla steps down as MD & CEO of Invest India

Next Article

China suspends Deloitte’s Beijing office over Huarong auditing

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X