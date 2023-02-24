GR Infra emerges as highest bidder for Rs 758 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Construction engineering company GR Infraprojects on Friday announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a project worth Rs 758 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh
Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific
Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out
Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The new workplace trend is quiet hiring — but employees better look out
Feb 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Under the terms of the contract, GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier this week, the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for 2 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects worth Rs 3,613 crore.
At the beginning of the month, GR Infraprojects reported its December quarter. The company’s profit surged over 120 percent at Rs 323.7 crore against Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue also surged by 12.1 percent at Rs 2,191.9 crore as compared to Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
The GR Infraprojects stock is trading 1.36 percent higher at Rs 1,082.35.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!