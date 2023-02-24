GR Infra emerges as highest bidder for Rs 758 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

English
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Tanmay Tiwary  Feb 24, 2023 1:36:25 PM IST (Published)

GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Construction engineering company GR Infraprojects on Friday announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a project worth Rs 758 crore.

Under the terms of the contract, GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier this week, the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for 2 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects worth Rs 3,613 crore.
Also Read | GR Infra partners with IndiGrid for power transmission bids worth Rs 5,000 crore
At the beginning of the month, GR Infraprojects reported its December quarter. The company’s profit surged over 120 percent at Rs 323.7 crore against Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue also surged by 12.1 percent at Rs 2,191.9 crore as compared to Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
The GR Infraprojects stock is trading 1.36 percent higher at Rs 1,082.35.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
