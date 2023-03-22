homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGR Infra emerges as the lowest bidder for an NHAI project worth Rs 872 crore

GR Infra emerges as the lowest bidder for an NHAI project worth Rs 872 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 22, 2023 6:36:38 PM IST (Published)

GR Infraprojects said the project is required to be completed within 730 day from the appointed date.

Construction engineering GR Infraprojects on Tuesday said it has emerged as lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 872.17 crore by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Recommended Articles

View All

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Under the terms of the contract, the Ahmedabad-based company will be responsible for the six-laning of Surat–Nashik–Ahmednagar–Solapur– MH/KNT border Greenfield stretch in Maharashtra, which is to be executed on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the company said in an exchange filing.
It added that the project is required to be completed within 730 day from the appointed date. While, the operation period will be 15 years from commercial operation date.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to revise price of vehicles by approximately 2%
GR Infraprojects, established in 1995 by Vinod Agarwal, is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction company with experience in designing and construction activities and road/highway projects. It mainly undertakes civil construction projects under the EPC and Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis in the road sector.
In March alone, the company has secured orders worth over Rs 3,200 crore including the current order.
The company reported its third quarter earnings in February. GR Infraprojects’ profit surged over 100 percent to Rs 323.7 crore from Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue also increased by over 12 percent to Rs 2,191.9 crore against Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
Also Read: GR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for two projects worth Rs 3,613 crore
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GR Infraprojects

Previous Article

Indian govt to sell 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via OFS

Next Article

Coromandel to foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation business