GR Infra emerges as the lowest bidder for an NHAI project worth Rs 872 crore

GR Infraprojects said the project is required to be completed within 730 day from the appointed date.

Construction engineering GR Infraprojects on Tuesday said it has emerged as lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 872.17 crore by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under the terms of the contract, the Ahmedabad-based company will be responsible for the six-laning of Surat–Nashik–Ahmednagar–Solapur– MH/KNT border Greenfield stretch in Maharashtra, which is to be executed on hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the company said in an exchange filing.

It added that the project is required to be completed within 730 day from the appointed date. While, the operation period will be 15 years from commercial operation date.

GR Infraprojects, established in 1995 by Vinod Agarwal, is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction company with experience in designing and construction activities and road/highway projects. It mainly undertakes civil construction projects under the EPC and Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis in the road sector.

In March alone, the company has secured orders worth over Rs 3,200 crore including the current order.

The company reported its third quarter earnings in February. GR Infraprojects’ profit surged over 100 percent to Rs 323.7 crore from Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue also increased by over 12 percent to Rs 2,191.9 crore against Rs 1,955.3 crore in the same quarter last year.