This Adani Group investor has made a profit of nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners has made a profit of nearly Rs 8,000 crore or $1 billion on his investment in four Adani Group companies in less than 100 days of his investment on March 2 this year.

As of closing on May 22, GQG's investment in four Adani Group companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission is valued at Rs 23,129 crore. That is a 50 percent jump from the Rs 15,446 crore that GQG had invested in the Adani Group companies in March.

The increase of Rs 7,683 crore in the investment of GQG Partners has come in just 52 trading sessions.

SB Adani Family Trust - the promoter entity had offloaded stocks in various Adani Group companies via multiple block deals on the exchanges in March. Rajiv Jain had told CNBC-TV18 on March 20 that his investors were not likely to be surprised by their investments in these companies as he felt that these "investments were remarkably good assets run by a competent promoter."

While 70 percent of the funds have been deployed between Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, GQG also purchased shares worth Rs 2,806 crore and Rs 1,898 crore in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

Since the closing of March 2, the four Adani Group companies have rallied anywhere between 20-75 percent. The latest rally was triggered following a Supreme Court-appointed committee finding no conclusive evidence of failures or price manipulation at the conglomerate. The Nifty 50 index, since March 2, has gained close to 6 percent.

The rally in Adani group companies on Monday took the overall market capitalisation past the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore. That is a recovery of over 50 percent from the February 27 low of Rs 6.8 lakh crore. The group's market capitalisation fell below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark for the first time on February 8 and has remained lower since then. A day before the Hindenburg Research report was made public, the group's overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 19.2 lakh crore.

As of the end of April, Indian companies accounted for about 27 percent of GQG Partners' Emerging Markets Equity Fund.