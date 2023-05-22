English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThis Adani Group investor has made a profit of nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days

This Adani Group investor has made a profit of nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days

This Adani Group investor has made a profit of nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K   | Hormaz Fatakia  May 22, 2023 4:36:58 PM IST (Published)

Since the closing of March 2, the four Adani Group companies have rallied anywhere between 20-75 percent.

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners has made a profit of nearly Rs 8,000 crore or $1 billion on his investment in four Adani Group companies in less than 100 days of his investment on March 2 this year.

Live Tv

Loading...

As of closing on May 22, GQG's investment in four Adani Group companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission is valued at Rs 23,129 crore. That is a 50 percent jump from the Rs 15,446 crore that GQG had invested in the Adani Group companies in March.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X