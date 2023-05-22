This Adani Group investor has made a profit of nearly $1 billion in less than 100 days

Since the closing of March 2, the four Adani Group companies have rallied anywhere between 20-75 percent.

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners has made a profit of nearly Rs 8,000 crore or $1 billion on his investment in four Adani Group companies in less than 100 days of his investment on March 2 this year.

As of closing on May 22, GQG's investment in four Adani Group companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission is valued at Rs 23,129 crore. That is a 50 percent jump from the Rs 15,446 crore that GQG had invested in the Adani Group companies in March.