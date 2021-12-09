Goyal urges steel makers to address small industries' cost concerns

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged steel makers to think about ways in which they can offer relief to small industries that depend on steel to produce components and other engineering products.

At a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Goyal told representatives of the steel industry to assess manufacturing costs and explore possibilities of offering relief to small industries. The meeting was convened to address the issues raised by small industries and exporters about steel input prices.

Goyal said "special care of MSMEs needs to be taken for easier and cost effective supply of steel".

For their part, steel industry stakeholders said they would support small and medium enterprises and exporters, and assured small enterprises and exporters that they will find affordable solutions to address their challenges, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union steel minister; MSME minister Narayan Rane; Soma Mondal, chairperson, SAIL; Atul Bhatt, CMD, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd; Sajjan Jindal, CMD, JSW Steel Ltd; and TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.