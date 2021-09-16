Govt's telecom relief package a step in the right direction: Ex-CEO Bharti Airtel

According to Sanjay Kapoor, advisor and ex-CEO of Airtel- India and South Asia, both the structural and the procedural telecom reforms are steps in the right direction.

The government has approved a host of policy measures in a bid to give some relief to the telecom sector. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that cashflow freedom for four-years will propel telecom companies to invest in 5G technology, emphasising that the government wants healthy competition in the sector.

“Two are my favourites out of these – one is the spectrum validity increasing from 20 years to 30 years and the other is around the spectrum auction scheduling, which removes the uncertainty in the sector. Rest of them will have bearing on the industry – especially Vodafone Idea on one side and Airtel and Jio on the other side,” he said.

Kapoor believes Airtel and Jio will benefit more from the reforms announced once they move into the 5G regime.

“If 5G is the technology of the future and we know what it takes to invest into 5G and be competitive in 5G, I don’t see how Vodafone-Idea’s current situation and even the moratorium will allow the company to step into 5G as a service and compete with Jio and Airtel,” he said.

Peter Milliken, research analyst at Deutsche Bank, believes that the ultimate outcome for Bharti would have been a failure of Vodafone Idea and then being able to scoop up that market share later on.

“I think at $55 billion marketcap, it doesn’t look outrageous for Bharti compared to some of the marketcap that we are seeing in other markets,” Milliken said.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.