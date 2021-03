The government is unlikely to extend the Expression of Interest (EoI) timeline for Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), sources informed CNBC-TV18. The government has received expressions of interest for BEML, the sources said.

It must be noted that today is the last day for BEML EoIs.

Earlier, the government invited EoIs from domestic and foreign players for the strategic sale of 26 percent of the equity stake in BEML, out of the 54.03 percent holding it has in the company.