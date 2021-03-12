Govt to sell 16.12% stake in Tata Communications through OFS, rest to Tata Sons arm Updated : March 12, 2021 10:55 PM IST Currently, the government holds 26.12 percent stake in Tata Communications, Panatone Finvest Ltd 34.8 percent and Tata Sons 14.07 percent, respectively. The government holds 7,44.46,885 equity shares of TCL, which, at last closing price of Rs 1,289.75 per unit, stands at a value of over Rs 9,601 crore. Published : March 12, 2021 10:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply