Govt to sell 16.12% stake in Tata Communications through OFS, rest to Tata Sons arm

Updated : March 12, 2021 10:55 PM IST

Currently, the government holds 26.12 percent stake in Tata Communications, Panatone Finvest Ltd 34.8 percent and Tata Sons 14.07 percent, respectively.
The government holds 7,44.46,885 equity shares of TCL, which, at last closing price of Rs 1,289.75 per unit, stands at a value of over Rs 9,601 crore.
Published : March 12, 2021 10:55 PM IST

