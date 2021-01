The government is likely to exit Tata Communication Limited (TCL) this fiscal and may garner Rs 7,500 crore because of it, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. The approval for the offer for sale (OFS) is up to 16 per cent of the residual and 26 per cent government stake in TCL, the sources said.

The government currently holds about 26 per cent stake in TCL. The deal is likely to be at the same price as the OFS, the sources added.