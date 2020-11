Government has simplified the other service provider (OSP) guidelines to reduce compliance burden of BPO Industry.

BPO industry engaged in data-related works has been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations. Requirements for BPOs like deposit of bank guarantees, static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, and publication of network diagram were removed.

Requirements that prevented BPOs from adopting ‘Work From Home’ policy were also done away.

In the new guideline, BPO Industry also gets additional dispensations to enhance flexibility, new framework to provide strong impetus to India’s industry.