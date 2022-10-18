    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; appoints G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty as directors

    Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; appoints G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty as directors

    Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; appoints G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty as directors
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    With this induction, the existing board of IL&FS now comprises 6 members namely CS Rajan (non-executive chairman), Nand Kishore (managing director), Dr Malini Shankar (director), N Srinivasan (director), Deepak Mohanty (director) and G Mahalingam (director).

    The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Tuesday nominated G Mahalingam and Deepak Mohanty with effect from October 15, 2022, to the board of IL&FS Ltd, which is undergoing a debt resolution process.
    The appointment of these two non-executive directors has been approved by both MCA and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
    With this induction, the existing board of IL&FS now comprises 6 members namely CS Rajan (non-executive chairman), Nand Kishore (managing director), Dr Malini Shankar (director), N Srinivasan (director), Deepak Mohanty (director) and G Mahalingam (director).
    Also Read: Samvat 2079: The 10 stocks for the new year from HDFC Securities
    Mahalingam has served as executive director of RBI and a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). He is MSc in Statistics and Operations Research from IIT Kanpur and an MBA in International Banking and Finance from Birmingham Business School.
    Mohanty has served as executive director of RBI and a whole-time member of the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics with Honors from Ravenshaw College, Cuttack, in 1979, before going to Jawaharlal Nehru University for his Master's degree. He also holds a Master's degree in Economics from Yale University.
    IL&FS had recently announced a few changes in its board composition wherein Rajan was redesignated as non-executive chairman (earlier CMD) while Kishore was re-designated as managing director (earlier executive director). GC Chaturvedi, the director, resigned from the board with effect from September 30, 2022.
    Also Read: Starbucks picks Mumbai for its first reserve store in India; check out the unique blends
    Earlier, in March IL&FS said it has addressed a debt resolution of Rs 55,000 crore, or nearly 55 percent of the debt, after the group became a defaulter, and the government superseded its board in October 2018.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IL&amp;F

    Previous Article

    Transformers and Rectifiers India wins new orders worth Rs 145 crore

    Next Article

    V-Mart aims to scale LimeRoad to Rs 50 crore a month and make it profitable

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng