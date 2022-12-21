Homebusiness newscompanies news

India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China

Dec 21, 2022

The recommended duty ranges from USD 114 per tonne to USD 3,801 per tonne as per the notification released in September. World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules permit the imposition of anti-dumping duties. India and China are both members of this multilateral organisation based in Geneva. As a result of the duty, domestic producers are on an equal footing with foreign producers and exporters.

