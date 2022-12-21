English
business News

India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China

By Nishtha Pandey  Dec 21, 2022 10:40:43 AM IST (Updated)

The recommended duty ranges from USD 114 per tonne to USD 3,801 per tonne as per the notification released in September. World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules permit the imposition of anti-dumping duties. India and China are both members of this multilateral organisation based in Geneva. As a result of the duty, domestic producers are on an equal footing with foreign producers and exporters.

The government has imposed an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipe imports from China for five years to remove "injury" to the domestic industry.

“The antidumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, and shall be payable in Indian currency,” according to a government notification.
In September, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended that a duty be imposed on imported stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes from China after concluding in its investigation that the products were exported at dumped prices to India, affecting the domestic economy.
Also read: China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes
“Definitive anti-dumping duty…is recommended to be imposed for five years,” the directorate said in a notification.
Seamless stainless-steel tubes and pipes are used for structural purposes and to transfer liquids and gases. Apart from it, they also find uses in oil and gas, petrochemicals and refineries, atomic energy, and power generators, including nuclear and thermal power.
DGTR initiated the investigation after Chandan Steel Ltd, Tubacex Prakash India Pvt Ltd, and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd complained about dumping.
Also read: Hi-Tech Pipes shares have best day in five months on fund raising plans
