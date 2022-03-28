Govt identifying more PSUs for divestment, closure under new PSE policy

According to the sources, the Centre may consider divestment in National Fertilizers Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizer Ltd, Madras Fertilizer, Fertilizer Corporation of India and others.

The government is in the process of identifying Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in non-strategic sector for divestment or closure, sources told CNBC-TV18.

According to the sources, the Centre may consider divestment in National Fertilizers Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizer Ltd, Madras Fertilizer, Fertilizer Corporation of India, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation and MMTC Ltd.

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd and PEC may be considered for closure.

As per the new Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) policy, CPSEs in non-strategic sector and those not exempt may be privatised or closed.

CNBC-TV18 on March 7 had reported that the government was identifying CPSEs under Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Chemicals & Fertilizers for closure, merger and privatisation.