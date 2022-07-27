Government approves Rs 1,64,000 crore revival plan for BSNL

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved Rs 1,64,000 crore package for the revival of state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

At present, BSNL has a debt burden of Rs 33,000 crore.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister of railways, communications, and electronics, and information technology, the package will have three main elements. It will aim at improving the quality of BSNL services, it will be used to destress the balance sheet and it will aim to expand fiber reach.

The firm has struggled to win customers as Reliance Industries' telecoms arm Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have rolled out 4G services and aggressively cut data prices.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)