English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Govt aims to create more than 1 crore job from digital economy in next 2 years: Vaishnaw

Govt aims to create more than 1 crore job from digital economy in next 2 years: Vaishnaw

Govt aims to create more than 1 crore job from digital economy in next 2 years: Vaishnaw
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMNov 30, 2022 5:54:25 PM IST (Published)

The government has set a target to cross 1 crore job-mark in the next 2 years in three main segments of digital economy — electronics, startups and IT, and IT-enabled services,

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read


In the next two years, the government plans to create 1 crore jobs in three main segments of the digital economy - electronics, startups, and IT-enabled services, said Ashwani Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Communications.
While speaking at an ESC–STPI event for startups Wednesday, Vaishnaw said in India the three pillars digital economy, electronics manufacturing, IT and ITes, startups have generated 88-90 lakh jobs.
"Government has set a target that in this we should be easily crossing 1 crore jobs in the coming two years without any doubt," the minister said.
In addition to the digital economy and its associated employment, he said diversity is also a major trend these days.
"Earlier names of a couple of cities were mentioned for startups. Now when I go to schools in villages, children in villages want to set up a start-up," Vaishnaw said.
India is transitioning from being a technology consumer to a producer, according to the minister.
In order to give companies a platform, he said that the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) are building plug-and-play infrastructure.
Also read: Microsoft and LinkedIn engage 7.3 million learners in India to help learn digital skills
At the ceremony, Arvind Kumar, director general of STPI, stated that his organisation offers plug-and-play infrastructure for startups in 64 locations, of which 54 are in tier 2 and 3 cities.
"We provide Rs 5-10 lakh seed fund to startups through the centre of excellence. Under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme, we fund Rs 25 lakh to startups that come from tier 2 and 3 cities. We have granted NGIS benefits to around 65 startups and the target is to fund 300 startups by 2025," Kumar said.
According to him, the government is concurrently accelerating its support for the startup environment and pushing for the nationwide deployment of 5G to give startups more opportunities.
At the event, Padmaja Ruparel, a founding partner of the Indian Angel Network, expressed interest in working with STPI to support businesses with funding and mentoring.
"Today Indian Angel Network has announced that they would like to become VC partner to STPI's startup initiatives and join the list of investment partners such as SucSeed Ventures, Villgro, Inflection Point Ventures, Hyderabad Angels, Chandigarh Angels, Forum Synergies, PadUp Ventures, Vinners Angels, Modular Capital etc., which are bringing value along with funds to startups in STPI," Kumar said.
From across the nation, 125 startups have been shortlisted by STPI and the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).
40 startups will be selected from the list by both organisations and invited to the US Consumer Electronics Show to present their products.
"We have partnered with TiE Silicon Valley where selected startups will pitch for strategic partners or investors in the US. Consulate General of India is also supporting us in connecting to investors in the US," ESC Chairman Sandeep Narula said.
Also read: India may boost rural spending next year to spur jobs, housing
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

jobs

Previous Article

Anicut Capital gets SEBI nod for Rs 1,500-crore debt fund

Next Article

Hinduja Global shares gain after launch of global customer experience hub in Columbia

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng