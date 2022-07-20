Homebusiness newscompanies news

Govt allows work from home for maximum one year but conditions apply

Govt allows work from home for maximum one year but conditions apply

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The commerce ministry's new rule provides work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Read on to know details here.

The government has laid out a work from home (WFH) policy and as per the guidelines, WFH is now allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50 percent of total employees, including contractual employees.
The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.
The notification was issued after the industry demanded making provisions for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Also Read | What ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt has to say on WFH-back to office debate
The new rule provides work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ. These include:
  • IT/ITeS SEZ units
  • Who are temporarily incapacitated
  • Who are travelling
  • Who are working offsite
    • Also Read | As work from home nears end, commercial real estate is back with a bang
    The government's statement said that there is flexibility granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50 percent) for any bonafide reasons to be recorded in writing.
    "In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval," it said.
    "SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said.
    (With PTI inputs)
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    Tags
    Next Article

    ONGC, Gujarat Gas, Reliance shares rally after govt cuts windfall tax on crude