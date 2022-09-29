Government signs confidential deals with 10 companies under logistics policy

Mini Government officials told CNBC-Tv18 that the NDAs have been signed with companies including Map My India, Cargo Exchange, FreightFox, Super Procure, Conmove, Shyplite, Eikonetech LLP, etc.

The central government has signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with 10 companies under the National Logistics Policy.

The NDAs allow these companies to use data on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), which will help in better management of the portal, sources said.

This will ultimately allow companies involved in the transport, despatch and delivery sector to benefit from the data available of the portal, which will ultimately improve logistics-related services, authorisation of cargo, ease of certification, etc, the sources said.

