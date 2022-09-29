    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Government signs confidential deals with 10 companies under logistics policy

    Government signs confidential deals with 10 companies under logistics policy

    Government signs confidential deals with 10 companies under logistics policy
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Government officials told CNBC-Tv18 that the NDAs have been signed with companies including Map My India, Cargo Exchange, FreightFox, Super Procure, Conmove, Shyplite, Eikonetech LLP, etc.

    The central government has signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with 10 companies under the National Logistics Policy.
    Government officials told CNBC-Tv18 that the NDAs have been signed with companies including Map My India, Cargo Exchange, FreightFox, Super Procure, Conmove, Shyplite, Eikonetech LLP, etc.
    The NDAs allow these companies to use data on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), which will help in better management of the portal, sources said.
    This will ultimately allow companies involved in the transport, despatch and delivery sector to benefit from the data available of the portal, which will ultimately improve logistics-related services, authorisation of cargo, ease of certification, etc, the sources said.
    (This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Government of IndiaNational Logistics Policy
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng