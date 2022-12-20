CBDT requested to treat IDBI Bank shares at fair market value post stake sale

The federal finance ministry is looking to relax a tax clause, which would require the buyer of IDBI Bank to pay additional tax if the share price rises post the final bid, an official told Reuters.

The government is likely to waive some tax norms for IDBI Bank buyers. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that CBDT has been requested to treat IDBI Bank shares at fair market value post stake sale. The fair market value will be the final bid price accepted by government and LIC for IDBI. The Centre had early extended the deadline for initial bids.

The request for considering IDBI shares at FMV were raised afresh due to LIC and as a matter of principle. CBDT is likely to clarify on matter soon. Treating the IDBI Bank share price at fair market post sale will prevent any additional tax burden for potential suitors, if stock appreciates.

Share prices tend to increase after financial bids are invited by the government, the official said, noting that it would be "unfair" to ask the new buyer to pay tax on an increase in price from the time bids are placed to the closure of transaction.

Sources have indicated that this is not happening for the first time, Air India is one prominent example.

The government and state-run Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) together hold about 95 percent in IDBI Bank, and have sought initial bids from investors to buy a 60.7 percent in the bank. Last week, it extended the deadline for submitting initial bids until January 7.

Once the government receives initial bids expressing interest from buyers, the Reserve Bank of India would vet them to see if they meet the central bank's "fit and proper" criteria.

India's finance ministry did not immediately reply to requests seeking comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)