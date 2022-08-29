BEML privatisation financial bids likely be out in December quarter

By PTI

The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of BEML Ltd in the December quarter, an official said. Earlier this month, the corporate affairs ministry approved the demerger of land and non-core assets of BEML to BEML Land Assets Ltd.

The official said that every shareholder of Bharat Earth Movers Limited would get shares in BEML Land Assets, and the demerger process would be completed by the end of September or early October.

"Once the demerger process gets over by September-end or by early October, the financial bids for strategic sale of BEML would be invited," the official told PTI.

The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter, and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then, the official added. In January last year, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 percent stake in BEML along with the management control.

Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were received by the government, after which the demerger process was initiated following investors' comments. Once the demerger is complete, financial bids will be invited.

The government currently holds 54.03 percent in BEML, which is a defence public sector undertaking.

At the current market price, the sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 2,000 crore. In 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the company's strategic disinvestment, along with the transfer of management control.

So far, the government has raised Rs 24,544 crore through disinvestment in the current financial year against a full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.