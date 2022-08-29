    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    BEML privatisation financial bids likely be out in December quarter

    BEML privatisation financial bids likely be out in December quarter

    BEML privatisation financial bids likely be out in December quarter
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then.

    The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of BEML Ltd in the December quarter, an official said. Earlier this month, the corporate affairs ministry approved the demerger of land and non-core assets of BEML to BEML Land Assets Ltd.
    The official said that every shareholder of Bharat Earth Movers Limited would get shares in BEML Land Assets, and the demerger process would be completed by the end of September or early October.
    "Once the demerger process gets over by September-end or by early October, the financial bids for strategic sale of BEML would be invited," the official told PTI.
    The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter, and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then, the official added. In January last year, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 percent stake in BEML along with the management control.
    Also Read: Rupee sinks below 80 mark to fresh record low against dollar
    Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were received by the government, after which the demerger process was initiated following investors' comments. Once the demerger is complete, financial bids will be invited.
    The government currently holds 54.03 percent in BEML, which is a defence public sector undertaking.
    At the current market price, the sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 2,000 crore. In 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the company's strategic disinvestment, along with the transfer of management control.
    So far, the government has raised Rs 24,544 crore through disinvestment in the current financial year against a full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BEML

    Previous Article

    Mercedes-Benz India names Santosh Iyer as MD and CEO

    Next Article

    RIL AGM's big annoucements in the past: From JioPhone Next to Jio Glass and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng