Google Vet Belwadi Srikanth joins AI firm Suki as VP of Product and Design

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Srikanth joins Suki after more than 15 years at Google as the director of product management, where he spearheaded breakthroughs in Search, Discovery, and Knowledge Graph.

Suki, the market leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today the appointment of two lead executives to its product team. Belwadi Srikanth, the company's new vice president of product and design, joins Anmol Rastogi, who was named senior director of product management.

Srikanth joins Suki after more than 15 years at Google as the director of product management, where he spearheaded breakthroughs in Search, Discovery, and Knowledge Graph.

Srikanth, is teaming up with Google veteran Punit Singh Soni, CEO of Suki. He is also a Gold Medalist from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, and will employ his 23 years of expertise launching and expanding products globally - both at Google and in startups - to supervise and execute Suki's aggressive development roadmap for AI-powered voice solutions in healthcare.

Also read:

According to Srikanth, Suki is well-positioned to lead the push with next-generation voice innovation that drastically alters clinical workflows in a meaningful and practical way. “I am thrilled to be joining the ranks of this forward-thinking firm and helping to drive the next phase of development for its top voice assistants and other AI-powered speech products,” stated Srikanth.

Rastogi, who has over 15 years of expertise in product management and software engineering, joins Suki as senior director of product management. Rastogi holds a bachelor's degree from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Anmol formerly worked as Lendingkart's vice president of products and India product lead with Talaboth Bangalore-based operations. In addition, he previously served as Paytm's general manager of products in New Delhi.

“I am passionate about the impact products have on people. With Suki, there is great opportunity to bring positive change to healthcare environments, and I look forward to contributing to this transformation alongside the amazing Suki team,” said Rastogi.

Also read: These global companies are looking to expand and invest big in India

Suki Assistant uses cutting-edge natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and architecture to provide an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation and other tasks.

According to a pilot study done by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab, family medicine and other primary care users of Suki Assistant saw a 72 percent decrease in their median documentation time per note.

Suki recognises that outstanding products are created by teams composed of exceptional talent. We want to recruit the finest in the business because we want to bring pleasure back to medicine by reducing physician burnout, stated Punit Soni, Suki's founder and CEO.

(With inputs from PTI)