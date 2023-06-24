Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveils plans for fintech hub in GIFT City, Gujarat

By Anand Singha

Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting with tech executives from the United States and India in Washington today. It was during this gathering that Pichai made the announcement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Saturday (June 24) the opening of Google's global fintech operation center in GIFT City, Gujarat, during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C. The move will cement India's fintech leadership position and leverage the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar, India's unique identification system.

"We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat . It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. And we are going to build on that foundation, and take it globally," Pichai said. Expressing his honor to meet with Prime Minister Modi during the historic visit to the United States, Pichai commended the progress India has made, particularly in the realm of digital innovation and economic opportunities. He highlighted Google's commitment to India's digital transformation, with a total investment of $10 billion in the country's digitisation fund.