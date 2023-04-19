Google perks gradually vanishing — is employee morale at stake?

Google is famous for spoiling its employees rotten with its 'perks' and recreation like lingering massages, unlimited vegan entrees, unquestioned travel and whatnot. But the behemoth has been thinning out its freebies over time — and beyond the pandemic. What exactly is going on?

Google, known for its luxurious company perks, has recently been cutting back on freebies in an effort to reduce costs. The company has implemented policies such as reducing its cafe operating hours and limiting the frequency of staff laptop replacements.

However, according to a report by Business Insider, both current and former Google employees have confirmed that these changes are not recent and that the company has been gradually reducing perks and discretionary spending for several years.

According to an engineer on the East Coast who has been with Google for about 15 years, Google was at the forefront of the work culture that focuses on pampering employees. However, the engineer noted that over time, the perks have been gradually disappearing and getting scaled down.

"Then slowly the perks have been going away. They were being stripped down gradually," he told Insider.

Although the pandemic may have necessitated some temporary cuts, such as changes to catering, a pause on free massages, and the closure of on-campus shuttle buses and fitness centres, employees have told Insider that the changes extend beyond the pandemic, the report claimed.

However, despite the cutbacks, the report stated that these individuals were still generally satisfied with the perks and benefits that Google provides.

According to Ryan Lamont, a spokesperson for Google, "As we have consistently maintained, we strive to offer industry-leading perks, benefits, and office amenities and will continue to do so in the future."

Food, travel, and social activities reduced

Although the report credits Google with starting the trend of offering high-quality, free catering to employees, some staff members have expressed concerns that the food options at Google have been reduced in recent years.

According to Paul Baker, a video producer who was laid off in January, "food was the greatest perk at Google." He noted that Google's food budgets were scaled back towards the end of the 2010s, and the company stopped offering as many vegan entrees.

Another laid-off Google Cloud sales engineer reported that since the pandemic, the food options at Google's Cambridge, Boston, office had significantly decreased, with little variation from week to week.

In addition to food, Google has also reduced its spending on employee travel. Previously, employees were able to travel between the company's West Coast offices without seeking permission.

However, now, all travel must be deemed "business critical" to receive approval. The restrictions on travel have led to reduced budgets for client engagement, team socials, and events.

Some current and former workers have expressed disappointment in the reduction of "fun budgets" and other perks.

One technical program manager who joined the company in 2022 noted the "lack" of company merchandise during onboarding — she only received a cheap jacket and backpack.

However, others have disputed these claims and continue to enjoy high-quality perks and benefits at their offices.

Despite the cutbacks, some teams still prioritise bonding and mental health, offering occasional team dinners as an expense. While the reduction of perks may disappoint some employees, it's important to note that companies must make tough decisions to ensure their long-term success.

End of holiday parties

Additionally, Google has made significant changes to its holiday gift-giving policies over the years. In the past, some employees received gadgets such as phones or smartwatches as gifts, but over time, Google began to replace these with donations to charity.

Current and former employees have mixed feelings about this change, with some lamenting the loss of fun gifts while others appreciated the shift towards charitable giving.

Nicholas Whitaker, a former Google employee, said the move towards charitable donations was met with some resistance and doubt in the early days. However, most people eventually went along with it despite suspicions that it was primarily a cost-saving measure and a public relations move.

Whitaker acknowledged that it is a privilege to receive a bonus or gift as a perk, and some employees did not want to come across as ungrateful or ungenerous.

In addition to cutting back on gift-giving, Google also reduced its holiday parties, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Some former employees pointed out that the lavish holiday parties of years past were fully cut in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, some divisions of the company held virtual tastings, while others simply met in the office or had food from the cafeteria. Some employees noted that they were not allowed to bring a plus one to their office's holiday party.

Employees feel deceived

According to the East Coast engineer, despite being bombarded with offers from recruiters and other companies on LinkedIn, Googlers do not accept them because they value the sense of security they feel at Google.

However, this security has been shaken by recent mass layoffs. The engineer questions what distinguishes Google from any other company or recruiter that offers a good deal, now that most of their perks are gone.

Experts like Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, a business-psychology expert, and Bruce Daisley, an author on workplace culture and a former Twitter VP, suggest that companies tend to reduce their perks as they grow to maximise shareholder profit.

In Google's case, Daisley suggests that the company may have cut some perks to avoid further layoffs. Additionally, the pandemic has shifted priorities for workers, who now value flexibility such as remote work, rather than on-site perks like free food and team events.

Google, however, seems to be moving in the opposite direction by requiring employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and other US locations to return to the office for at least three days a week. This shift could be frustrating for workers who still visit the office, as they may have lost some perks in favour of remote-work benefits.

Jennifer Moss, an author specialising in workplace culture and burnout, notes that even small changes to perks can be noticed by staff.

Daisley, on the other hand, suggests that non-paid benefits have little correlation with workers' level of engagement with their jobs.

Chamorro-Premuzic acknowledges that workers may feel deceived when perks are taken away, but he believes that the current state of the tech industry, which has laid off tens of thousands of workers, means that staff are unlikely to complain.