Homebusiness newscompanies news

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay to performance

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay to performance

2 Min(s) Read

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 22, 2022 12:52:10 PM IST (Published)

Alphabet said that the vesting of a significant portion of the new equity award linked to the CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay would depend on the firm’s total shareholder return relative to other S&P 100 companies.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

alphabetGoogleSundar Pichai

Previous Article

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

Next Article

Medical devices supplier Nureca shares gain the most in over a year on fresh Covid-19 scare