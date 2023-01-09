Google, others invest Rs 113 crore in Cropin, a company bringing cloud tech in agriculture

With the support of this funding round, Cropin said that it will be able to further invest in its go-to-market efforts and expand the platform's capabilities, including developing next-generation predictive intelligence solutions through Cropin AI Labs.

Cropin, a company that has introduced the cloud industry in agriculture, has secured Rs 113 crores in funding from new investors Google and JSR Corporation, as well as existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures. The funds are said to aid in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitisation and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector.

With the support of this funding round, Cropin said that it will be able to further invest in its go-to-market efforts and expand the platform's capabilities, including developing next-generation predictive intelligence solutions through Cropin AI Labs. “The goal of Cropin AI Labs is to bring predictive intelligence to every acre of the world’s cultivable land. In addition, Cropin plans to expand its business presence in new regions and industries, focusing on creating solutions that promote sustainable agriculture practices and address global food security challenges on a large scale,” read a statement from the company.

Commenting on the investment, Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Cropin said, "By making farms and harvests traceable, predictable, and sustainable, Cropin aims to transform how food is grown. The involvement of new strategic investors like Google and JSR Corporation, and our existing investors' support demonstrates confidence in our mission and impact. We are excited to partner with global technology innovators like Google, which further validates our capabilities and solidifies our position as a leader in the digitalisation of global agriculture”.

Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer at ABC Impact, said, “We are pleased that Cropin’s efforts to address global food challenges through technology continue to gain traction. Our continued support alongside new investors underscores the commitment and dedication of the Cropin team in delivering impactful outcomes through their work.”