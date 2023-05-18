Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are hiring low paid H1 workers after announcing mass layoffs: Report

Approximately one month after Sundar Pichai announced Google's plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in January, the company filed an application for an H1B visa to hire software engineers, analysts, user experience researchers, and other employees from outside the United States.

Google, Meta and Amazon have carried out mass layoffs recently. Amidst the layoffs still going on, several top Silicon Valley companies are reportedly looking to hire lower-paid tech workers from foreign countries.

Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, Salesforce and Palantir have applied for thousands of H1B worker visas this year, according to a, reported independent investigative journalist Lee Fang.

Independent investigative journalist Lee Fang quoting data from US Department of Labor data reported that Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, Salesforce and Palantir applied for thousands of H1B visas this year.

A surprising number of workers on H1B visas, including Indians, have been affected by the layoffs in the United States, spreading the news on social media and seeking new jobs.

Approximately one month after Sundar Pichai announced Google's plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in January, the company filed an application for an H1B visa to hire software engineers, analysts, user experience researchers, and other employees from outside the United States.

According to the report by Fang, several requests have been made for new Google employees to join in August. Waymo, owned by Alphabet parent company Alphabet, has also reportedly applied for H1B visas for hiring engineers.

Meta has laid off nearly 25 percent of its estimated workforce in just a few months in what CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called a "year of efficiency" as the US tech industry continues to shrink. Following the 18,000 axed in January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in March that 9,000 more jobs would be cut at the online retail giant.

Amazon's layoffs make up a smaller percentage of the company's total workforce, which numbered 1.5 million in December 2022.

Meanwhile in January, Microsoft said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs, almost 5 percent of the global workforce, as it braces for a potential recession.

In an email to employees, CEO Satya Nadella said, “While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas.”