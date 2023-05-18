English
Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are hiring low paid H1 workers after announcing mass layoffs: Report

Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are hiring low paid H1 workers after announcing mass layoffs: Report

Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are hiring low paid H1 workers after announcing mass layoffs: Report
By Nishtha Pandey  May 18, 2023 1:04:13 PM IST (Published)

Approximately one month after Sundar Pichai announced Google's plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in January, the company filed an application for an H1B visa to hire software engineers, analysts, user experience researchers, and other employees from outside the United States.

Google, Meta and Amazon have carried out mass layoffs recently. Amidst the layoffs still going on, several top Silicon Valley companies are reportedly looking to hire lower-paid tech workers from foreign countries.

Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, Salesforce and Palantir have applied for thousands of H1B worker visas this year, according to a, reported independent investigative journalist Lee Fang.
