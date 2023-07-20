Google employees salaries leaked, software engineers highest paid

2 Min Read
The median salary of an employee at the tech giant firm Google in 2022 was found to be Rs 2.3 crore according to Business Insider's report.
Software giant Google has been known to offer its employees high salary and a report published on Business Insider has revealed details as to which employees got paid how much in 2022.
An internal spreadsheet of Google accessed by Business Insider stated that software engineers at the firm were the highest paid in 2022, earning a base salary of Rs 5.9 crore. Engineering managers earned the next-best salary of Rs 3.28 crore.
Employees working in the Enterprise Direct Sales and Legal Corporate Counsel teams were found to earn Rs 3.09 crore and Rs 2.62 crore base salary, respectively. As per the report, Program Managers earned the least base salary of Rs 2.46 crore in 2022. In total, the spreadsheet included details of 12,000 Google employees.
The median salary earned by an employee at Google in 2022 was found to be Rs 2.3 crore. Beyond the salaries, Google's compensation structure also included stock options and other bonuses.
The data released pertains to full-time Google employees who work in the United States and does not include salaries of other ventures.
Reports emerged on Thursday that Google had started to test a new artificial intelligence tool which could prove useful for journalists to write news pieces.
The tool has been codenamed "Genesis" and can take information about current events and curate news content. The objective behind developing the tool is to ensure journalists have more time at their hands to perform important tasks, that are higher on the priority list.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
