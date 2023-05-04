Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise amid cost-cutting measures

Google employees are also complaining about CEO's pay rise amid mass layoff, which rose to $226 million last year, mostly through a $218 million stock award, which he receives every three years.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is finding himself on the defensive after facing tough questions from employees related to cuts to travel, entertainment budgets and potential layoffs at a companywide all-hands meeting this week, CNBC reported.
As per the report, Pichai was criticised for not taking a pay cut while the company is slashing costs, including through the elimination of 12,000 jobs.
Report also said that in the weeks since Pichai’s annual compensation was made public, internal Google platforms have filled with memes slamming the CEO for taking a pay bump vis-a-vis his competitors CEOs.
Also Read:Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google
Memes compared him to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who in January received over a 40 percent cut from his 2022 target and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who is reducing his salary by 98 percent.
Some of the frustration by employees is being directed at Google’s plan to repurchase $70 billion in stock. Google employees see this as a sign the company has more than enough cash to cover its operations and investments.
Pichai also created controversy late last year, when the CEO said at a companywide meeting that “we shouldn’t always equate fun with money.”
First Published: May 4, 2023 7:41 AM IST
