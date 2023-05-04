Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise amid cost-cutting measures

Google employees are also complaining about CEO's pay rise amid mass layoff, which rose to $226 million last year, mostly through a $218 million stock award, which he receives every three years.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is finding himself on the defensive after facing tough questions from employees related to cuts to travel, entertainment budgets and potential layoffs at a companywide all-hands meeting this week, CNBC reported.

The employees are also complaining about CEO's pay rise amid mass layoff, which rose to $226 million last year, mostly through a $218 million stock award, which he receives every three years.

As per the report, Pichai was criticised for not taking a pay cut while the company is slashing costs, including through the elimination of 12,000 jobs.