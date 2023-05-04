English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGoogle employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise amid cost cutting measures

Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise amid cost-cutting measures

Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise amid cost-cutting measures
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 7:47:11 AM IST (Updated)

Google employees are also complaining about CEO's pay rise amid mass layoff, which rose to $226 million last year, mostly through a $218 million stock award, which he receives every three years.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is finding himself on the defensive after facing tough questions from employees related to cuts to travel, entertainment budgets and potential layoffs at a companywide all-hands meeting this week, CNBC reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The employees are also complaining about CEO's pay rise amid mass layoff, which rose to $226 million last year, mostly through a $218 million stock award, which he receives every three years.
As per the report, Pichai was criticised for not taking a pay cut while the company is slashing costs, including through the elimination of 12,000 jobs.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X