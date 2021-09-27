Google celebrates its 23rd birthday with animated doodle

Tech giant Google on Monday created an animated cake doodle on its homepage as part of its 23rd birthday celebration. The doodle featured a cake with '23' written on top of it in addition to a birthday candle substituting for 'L' in "Google".

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same," Google wrote in a bio accompanying the Doodle.

The search engine was founded on this day back in 1998 as a research project by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who were doing research at Stanford University.

The domain of google.com was registered on September 15, 1995, and on September 4, 1998, Page and Brin registered Google as a company. In the year 1996, Both Page and Brin named their search engine BackRub before calling it Google.

The search engine got the name Google from the mathematical term "googol" which refers to one followed by 100 zeroes.

Taking to Twitter, Google India wrote, "Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998.Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room."

Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998.Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room 🤭🎂 #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/xYSdpCl9vV — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2021

-with agency inputs